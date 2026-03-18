Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 810,538 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 12th total of 942,381 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 521,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geopark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Geopark by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Geopark by 39.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Geopark in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geopark from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Geopark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Geopark in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Geopark Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Geopark has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Geopark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Geopark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Geopark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geopark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company’s core operations are centered in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

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