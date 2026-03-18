Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Docusign from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $53.00 target price on Docusign in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Get Docusign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Docusign

Docusign Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. Docusign has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $402,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,365.60. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,477 shares of company stock worth $3,521,607. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,795,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Docusign by 24,412.7% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 958,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 955,026 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Docusign by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,001,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,277,000 after acquiring an additional 946,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Docusign by 1,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 835,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upbeat guidance — DocuSign reported $1.01 adjusted EPS vs. $0.95 est. and $836.9M revenue (7.8% YoY); guidance and commentary around Intelligent Agreement Management were constructive for growth expectations. Press Release

Q4 results beat and upbeat guidance — DocuSign reported $1.01 adjusted EPS vs. $0.95 est. and $836.9M revenue (7.8% YoY); guidance and commentary around Intelligent Agreement Management were constructive for growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: $2.0 billion boost to share repurchase program — management expanded the buyback, a direct capital?return lever that reduces share count and supports EPS. Press Release

$2.0 billion boost to share repurchase program — management expanded the buyback, a direct capital?return lever that reduces share count and supports EPS. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI momentum and IAM strategy — DocuSign is pushing IAM and AI partnerships, targeting ~18% IAM ARR share for FY27, which supports upsell, enterprise integration and longer customer lifetime value. Seeking Alpha — IAM/AI

Product/AI momentum and IAM strategy — DocuSign is pushing IAM and AI partnerships, targeting ~18% IAM ARR share for FY27, which supports upsell, enterprise integration and longer customer lifetime value. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $70 price target, signaling material upside from current levels and giving investors third?party validation of the recovery case. Benzinga — BTIG

Analyst support — BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $70 price target, signaling material upside from current levels and giving investors third?party validation of the recovery case. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcript available — management’s earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on billings, margins and the path to higher pro?forma operating margins (helps model refinement but not an immediate catalyst). Earnings Transcript

Investor materials and transcript available — management’s earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on billings, margins and the path to higher pro?forma operating margins (helps model refinement but not an immediate catalyst). Neutral Sentiment: Board/Governance update — appointment of an AI?focused independent director is a governance positive but is a longer?term signal rather than a near?term stock driver. Yahoo — Board/ Bull Case

Board/Governance update — appointment of an AI?focused independent director is a governance positive but is a longer?term signal rather than a near?term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and growth skepticism — some analysts trimmed fair?value estimates and caution that competition, pricing tests and slowing growth could limit upside, keeping multiples under pressure. Yahoo — Valuation

Valuation and growth skepticism — some analysts trimmed fair?value estimates and caution that competition, pricing tests and slowing growth could limit upside, keeping multiples under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish risk calls — commentary warning of downside risk after recent declines highlights that sentiment and momentum can still drive volatility despite the beat. Invezz — Bearish Risk

Docusign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.