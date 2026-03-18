Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Citigroup

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $325.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

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Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR traded down $8.08 on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. 6,716,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,900,596. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $125,721.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,608.75. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $35,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,954.25. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080 and sold 3,210 shares worth $440,573. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 25.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Strategy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,967,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,034,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company disclosed a large buy — Strategy acquired 22,337 BTC (~$1.57B) last week, lifting total corporate holdings above ~761,000 BTC. The scale of the purchase reinforces Strategy’s identity as a bitcoin-accumulation vehicle, which tends to boost the stock when BTC rallies. Strategy Acquires 22,337 Bitcoin

Company disclosed a large buy — Strategy acquired 22,337 BTC (~$1.57B) last week, lifting total corporate holdings above ~761,000 BTC. The scale of the purchase reinforces Strategy’s identity as a bitcoin-accumulation vehicle, which tends to boost the stock when BTC rallies. Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin price momentum pushed an estimated one?week paper gain (~$1.2B) for Strategy, amplifying the stock’s upside as the market prices company exposure to BTC appreciation. Strategy Reports $1.2B Bitcoin Gain

Bitcoin price momentum pushed an estimated one?week paper gain (~$1.2B) for Strategy, amplifying the stock’s upside as the market prices company exposure to BTC appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Demand for STRC preferred shares enabled the purchase — Strategy raised substantial capital via STRC and common issuance (reports cite ~$1.18B from STRC), showing market appetite for its Bitcoin?backed, high?yield instrument. That funding mechanism makes further buys possible without using cash flow. STRC Raises $1.18B

Demand for STRC preferred shares enabled the purchase — Strategy raised substantial capital via STRC and common issuance (reports cite ~$1.18B from STRC), showing market appetite for its Bitcoin?backed, high?yield instrument. That funding mechanism makes further buys possible without using cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy briefly paused BTC purchases funded by STRC after the preferred traded below its $100 par — this halts the automated funding cadence until STRC demand recovers, creating uncertainty around near-term buy cadence rather than altering the long?term thesis. Strategy Halts Buying via STRC

Strategy briefly paused BTC purchases funded by STRC after the preferred traded below its $100 par — this halts the automated funding cadence until STRC demand recovers, creating uncertainty around near-term buy cadence rather than altering the long?term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Corporate fundamentals and dilution concerns persist — Strategy’s software business and recent earnings have shown losses (negative EPS and margins), and heavy reliance on STRC/common raises dilution and funding?risk questions that can pressure the stock during BTC weakness. MSN: Bitcoin Gain Masks Paper Loss

Corporate fundamentals and dilution concerns persist — Strategy’s software business and recent earnings have shown losses (negative EPS and margins), and heavy reliance on STRC/common raises dilution and funding?risk questions that can pressure the stock during BTC weakness. Negative Sentiment: Historical pattern risk — some analysts note Strategy has struggled to sustain gains after big bitcoin buys in past cycles, introducing the possibility of short?term pullbacks even as the company accumulates. Strategy Faces Key Test After Big Bitcoin Buy

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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