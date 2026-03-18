Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Cytokinetics was given a new $84.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

3/10/2026 – Cytokinetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners.

3/6/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Cytokinetics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation.

2/25/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Cytokinetics is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Cytokinetics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $90.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Cytokinetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $104,300.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,473.47. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 7,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $481,570.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 391,673 shares in the company, valued at $23,782,384.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

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Cytokinetics, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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