iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 265,284 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 304,347 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TLH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. 628,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

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Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 209,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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