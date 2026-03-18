Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,834 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 14,308 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $367.26. 20,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,727. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $414.28. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.89.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCR. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 45,402.3% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 36,720,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,870,000 after buying an additional 36,639,624 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 228,426 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 366,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,067.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 118,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

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