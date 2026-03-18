Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 692,299 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 821,844 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 234,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 163,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.85.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.
The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.
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