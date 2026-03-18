NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.5390, with a volume of 101757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.2%

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -166.93%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $237,078.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,166.40. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Richards bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,419.24. This represents a 7.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $133,000. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.