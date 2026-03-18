San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.40. 527,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 341,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$192.39 million, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.96.

About San Lorenzo Gold

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San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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