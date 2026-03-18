Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases 84,404 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2,166.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,404 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $67,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Manske Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 5.9%

LLY opened at $931.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,033.54 and its 200-day moving average is $955.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.