Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $15.43 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,047,000 after purchasing an additional 310,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after buying an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $432,201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,926,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Aflac by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,631,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,583,000 after buying an additional 261,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $1,713,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,713.41. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $1,899,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,132,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,762,878. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,648,784. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4%

AFL stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Further Reading

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