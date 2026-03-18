Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $44.07 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 461,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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