Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 87902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

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Blackbaud Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.71 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 175.57% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,231.08. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $681,147.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,196.28. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 143,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,516,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 706,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 777.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 598,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after buying an additional 530,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,503,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 469,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

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Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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