Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIS. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

DIS stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 55,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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