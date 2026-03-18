Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 172.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More.

Management projected more than $1 trillion in demand for Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2027 — a very large addressable market that underpins long-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More.

Product launches at GTC — Vera Rubin platform, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, NemoClaw/Nemo toolset and DLSS 5 — broaden NVDA’s stack from chips into software, inference and agentic AI, increasing monetization pathways beyond GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China?compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More.

Nvidia says it has received purchase orders and is restarting manufacturing of China?compliant H200 chips — a reopening of a large addressable market if production and export licenses hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More.

Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term thesis (multiple firms reaffirm Buy/raise targets), which supports upside but doesn’t guarantee a near-term rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data?center/inference opportunity. Read More.

New gaming and graphics tech (DLSS 5) expands TAM via consumer/gaming monetization, but this is incremental vs. the data?center/inference opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More.

Market reaction was muted — NVDA traded sideways/edged lower after the keynote as investors wait for concrete order recognition, supply timelines and margin implications. That cautious tone is weighing on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More.

Insider/director selling and heavy disclosed insider sales across the company add a near-term sentiment headwind for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical & competitive risks — China export rules, rising in?house hyperscaler chips and rivals are cited as execution risks that could delay or compress the expected upside. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,784 shares of company stock valued at $186,152,154. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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