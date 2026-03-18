Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Declines By 15.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,852 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 5,741 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 4.30% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCML traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,609. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

About GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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