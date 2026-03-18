Citigroup Lowers Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target to $65.00

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLSH. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bullish has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Get Bullish alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bullish

Bullish Stock Performance

Shares of Bullish stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,737. Bullish has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a current ratio of 29.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 387.28.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bullish by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bullish by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,835 shares during the period. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at $23,669,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bullish during the 4th quarter worth $890,000.

Bullish News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish announced a strategic collaboration with Worldpay as part of the “Midnight Alliance” ahead of Bullish’s mainnet launch — this partnership could help expand payment rails and merchant access to Bullish’s ecosystem, a clear adoption catalyst. Worldpay And Bullish Join Midnight Alliance Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

Bullish announced a strategic collaboration with Worldpay as part of the “Midnight Alliance” ahead of Bullish’s mainnet launch — this partnership could help expand payment rails and merchant access to Bullish’s ecosystem, a clear adoption catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader crypto optimism — some market commentators continue to issue bullish medium?term Bitcoin/crypto forecasts, which can lift sentiment for crypto-native platforms like Bullish if flows into the sector resume. Bitcoin To $250,000, Hyperliquid To $150 In 2026: Why Arthur Hayes Is Bullish

Broader crypto optimism — some market commentators continue to issue bullish medium?term Bitcoin/crypto forecasts, which can lift sentiment for crypto-native platforms like Bullish if flows into the sector resume. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto market micro moves — XRP’s recent pullback highlights short?term selling pressure in crypto markets; regulatory clarity for some tokens (e.g., XRP court outcomes) is constructive longer term but can coexist with near?term volatility that pressures exchange/marketplace volumes and sentiment. XRP Correction Masks Bullish Momentum as Regulation Clarity and Macro Pressure Collide

Crypto market micro moves — XRP’s recent pullback highlights short?term selling pressure in crypto markets; regulatory clarity for some tokens (e.g., XRP court outcomes) is constructive longer term but can coexist with near?term volatility that pressures exchange/marketplace volumes and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: BLSH was named among stocks facing price?target cuts/downgrades in a Citi?driven report, which has contributed to selling pressure and weak investor sentiment. GEMI stock falls on Citi downgrade – MSTR, BLSH, RIOT shares drop after price target cuts

Analyst pressure: BLSH was named among stocks facing price?target cuts/downgrades in a Citi?driven report, which has contributed to selling pressure and weak investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and technicals remain a headwind: Bullish’s last quarterly report (Feb 5) showed a large EPS miss and negative margins despite strong revenue growth; valuation is high (very elevated P/E), and the stock is trading below its 200?day moving average — factors that can amplify downside on negative news or liquidity shocks.

About Bullish

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.