Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,492 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 39,481 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Management stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of Royalty Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royalty Management Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Royalty Management has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -403.50 and a beta of -0.05.

Royalty Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Royalty Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMCO

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Corporation is a Houston?based mineral royalty acquisition and management company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests. The firm’s primary business activity is the acquisition of royalty and overriding royalty interests in onshore oil and gas properties, allowing investors to participate in production revenue streams without the operational risks associated with drilling and exploration. Royalty Management targets assets in established U.S.

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