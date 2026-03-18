WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $396.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.63 and its 200 day moving average is $362.37. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $427.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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