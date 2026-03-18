REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.8790, with a volume of 30972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on REX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX American Resources
REX American Resources Trading Up 1.5%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.
In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.
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