REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.8790, with a volume of 30972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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REX American Resources Trading Up 1.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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