Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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