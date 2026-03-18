UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

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Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $3,171,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 406.9% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 163.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 42,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $6,057,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

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Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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