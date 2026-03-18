Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 119.98% and a negative net margin of 172.61%.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 1,956,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,002. The firm has a market cap of $647.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.98. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 141.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,858,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energy Vault by 1,004.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 5,181,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Energy Vault by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,194,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 1,821,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $11,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 308,509 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on shares of Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRGV

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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