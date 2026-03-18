Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 9,800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 5.9%

NYSE:LLY opened at $931.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,033.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $955.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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