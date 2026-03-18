Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Aperam Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 244.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

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Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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