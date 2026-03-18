abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.85, but opened at $138.94. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $141.16, with a volume of 82,917 shares trading hands.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,437.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

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