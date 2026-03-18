Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading 22.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) shot up 22.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $28.1410. 178,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 454,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Regencell Bioscience Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGC. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Regencell Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

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