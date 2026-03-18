Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 674,124 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the February 12th total of 768,870 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ispire Technology Stock Down 5.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 253,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,063. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.61. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 2,383.89% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ISPR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ispire Technology by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
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