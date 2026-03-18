Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.89, but opened at $75.26. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $74.1590, with a volume of 96,573 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

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Aura Minerals Trading Down 7.1%

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -251.43%.

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGO. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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