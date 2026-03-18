iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 119,518 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $77.51.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.