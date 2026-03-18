Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $13.46 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Positive Sentiment: Defense demand tailwind — Analysis argues RTX is well positioned to benefit from a U.S. missile shortage and rising Pentagon orders (Tomahawk, interceptors), which could boost backlog, margins and forward EPS revisions. Read More.

Defense demand tailwind — Analysis argues RTX is well positioned to benefit from a U.S. missile shortage and rising Pentagon orders (Tomahawk, interceptors), which could boost backlog, margins and forward EPS revisions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Some sell?side coverage remains constructive (Morgan Stanley reiteration and reports noting ~11% upside and $235 price target), offering potential upside if guidance is met. Read More.

Analyst support — Some sell?side coverage remains constructive (Morgan Stanley reiteration and reports noting ~11% upside and $235 price target), offering potential upside if guidance is met. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate and momentum — Recent coverage flags mixed fair-value signals: strong 3? and 12?month returns but a short pullback and an active debate over whether current multiples fully reflect future defense tailwinds. Useful for investors re-checking targets vs. guidance. Read More.

Valuation debate and momentum — Recent coverage flags mixed fair-value signals: strong 3? and 12?month returns but a short pullback and an active debate over whether current multiples fully reflect future defense tailwinds. Useful for investors re-checking targets vs. guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product/innovation in aerospace — Collins Aerospace (an RTX unit) is testing hybrid?electric powertrains for clean aviation initiatives, signaling longer?term diversification and R&D investment that supports future revenue streams. Read More.

Product/innovation in aerospace — Collins Aerospace (an RTX unit) is testing hybrid?electric powertrains for clean aviation initiatives, signaling longer?term diversification and R&D investment that supports future revenue streams. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short?term price pressure explained — Market pieces note RTX shares dipped as broader market strength pushed profit?taking and rotation; headline stories point to a modest pullback after recent gains. That explains the intraday softness. Read More.

Short?term price pressure explained — Market pieces note RTX shares dipped as broader market strength pushed profit?taking and rotation; headline stories point to a modest pullback after recent gains. That explains the intraday softness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline noise from NVIDIA “RTX” consumer news — Multiple gaming/GPU stories (DLSS 5, RTX 50-series shortages, laptop/desktop deals, viral videos) reference “RTX” in product names — this can create retail/information noise and short?term volatility for RTX (the defense/aero company) even though the news is about NVIDIA’s graphics brand. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22. The stock has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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