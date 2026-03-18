iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 596,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 310,929 shares.The stock last traded at $116.71 and had previously closed at $117.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 1,073,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,657 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,726.1% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,808,000 after purchasing an additional 427,403 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,702.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 362,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72,965.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 242,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,118,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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