Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,213 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,275 put options.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,753. Amphenol has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

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Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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