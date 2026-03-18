Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Elevra Lithium Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $46.3050. 30,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 78,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevra Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Elevra Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Elevra Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Stock Down 7.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $387.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevra Lithium

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevra Lithium by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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