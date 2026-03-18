Tweedy Browne Co LLC Invests $714,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 329.2% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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