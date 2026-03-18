Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $42,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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