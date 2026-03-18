Thor Energy (LON:THR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Thor Energy Trading Up 4.5%

LON THR opened at GBX 0.58 on Wednesday. Thor Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.05.

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Thor Energy Company Profile

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The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

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