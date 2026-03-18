Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 15.55%.

Here are the key takeaways from Coda Octopus Group’s conference call:

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Revenue rose 28.8% year-over-year to $6.7M with operating income up 52.6%, and the company ended the quarter with $30.5M in cash and no debt.

rose 28.8% year-over-year to with operating income up 52.6%, and the company ended the quarter with in cash and no debt. The DAVD untethered system has been delivered for Navy safety qualification and management expects ANU (authorization for Navy use) in Q2 2026, a key prerequisite for broader military adoption.

The DAVD untethered system has been delivered for Navy safety qualification and management expects ANU (authorization for Navy use) in Q2 2026, a key prerequisite for broader military adoption. The new NanoGen ultra-compact 3D sonar is generating strong momentum and the company expects initial small-batch PIP (product improvement program) purchases in Q3–Q4 2026, positioning Nano as an AI-ready sensor for UUVs and multi-mission use.

The new NanoGen ultra-compact 3D sonar is generating strong momentum and the company expects initial small-batch PIP (product improvement program) purchases in Q3–Q4 2026, positioning Nano as an AI-ready sensor for UUVs and multi-mission use. The defense engineering services unit is experiencing contract award delays because many programs remain under continuing resolutions and pending appropriations, which is slowing near-term revenue recognition.

The defense engineering services unit is experiencing contract award delays because many programs remain under continuing resolutions and pending appropriations, which is slowing near-term revenue recognition. Management is pursuing M&A and aims to pivot the marine technology business toward multi-year, program-based recurring revenue, but the timing and impact of acquisitions remain uncertain.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $155.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.51. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CODA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CODA

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coda Octopus Group

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Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company’s product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

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