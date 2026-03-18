JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $486,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

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Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.4442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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