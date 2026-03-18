Sony (NYSE:SONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sony to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

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Sony Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Trading of Sony

NYSE:SONY opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Sony has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 95,077 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sony by 7,377.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 3,329,147 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

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About Sony

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Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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