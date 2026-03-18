Analyzing SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and SES AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $2.75 billion 0.10 $17.62 million $0.03 20.10 SES AI $21.00 million 20.34 -$73.04 million ($0.22) -5.30

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iochpe-Maxion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 0.63% 2.06% 0.65% SES AI -347.81% -28.19% -23.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 1 0 0 2.00 SES AI 1 0 1 0 2.00

SES AI has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.35%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats SES AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

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Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

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