First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Stock Position Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.