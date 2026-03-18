Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February $DFEB

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 925.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $323,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFEB stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report).

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