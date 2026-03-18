133,628 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF $GFLW Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000.

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VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GFLW opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.54.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum. GFLW was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

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