Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after buying an additional 149,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,642,000 after buying an additional 239,518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $199.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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