Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Stock Position Increased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 28,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,587.50. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,771,611.79. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Further Reading

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