Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Shares Acquired by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 16.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 126,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $9,525,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,248,182.40. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle Jenne sold 37,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $2,827,460.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,506.90. The trade was a 76.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 804,850 shares of company stock valued at $63,765,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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