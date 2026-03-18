GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight and named it a Top Pick following Q4 FY26 results, signaling increased institutional conviction. Read More.

Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight and named it a Top Pick following Q4 FY26 results, signaling increased institutional conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550 price target, highlighting a sizable upside case versus current levels. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550 price target, highlighting a sizable upside case versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA collaboration: CrowdStrike unveiled a Secure?by?Design AI blueprint and deepened work on agentic MDR with NVIDIA, claiming faster investigations and improved triage accuracy — these moves embed Falcon into AI toolchains and address a growing enterprise security need. Read More.

Expanded NVIDIA collaboration: CrowdStrike unveiled a Secure?by?Design AI blueprint and deepened work on agentic MDR with NVIDIA, claiming faster investigations and improved triage accuracy — these moves embed Falcon into AI toolchains and address a growing enterprise security need. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Nebius and World Wide Technology position Falcon on AI?optimized cloud infrastructure and in an AI proving ground, helping CrowdStrike capture security spend as enterprises deploy large?scale AI. Read More.

Partnerships with Nebius and World Wide Technology position Falcon on AI?optimized cloud infrastructure and in an AI proving ground, helping CrowdStrike capture security spend as enterprises deploy large?scale AI. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/ARR momentum: Falcon Flex ARR topped $1.69B in Q4 FY26, supporting the narrative that platform adoption is expanding and driving durable recurring revenue growth. Read More.

Product/ARR momentum: Falcon Flex ARR topped $1.69B in Q4 FY26, supporting the narrative that platform adoption is expanding and driving durable recurring revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary: Multiple outlets (24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are highlighting CrowdStrike as a core AI-security player alongside Okta, framing the company as well?positioned for growing AI security budgets — this is positive context but not new financial data. Read More.

Analyst/industry commentary: Multiple outlets (24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) are highlighting CrowdStrike as a core AI-security player alongside Okta, framing the company as well?positioned for growing AI security budgets — this is positive context but not new financial data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds: broader software group weakness and the “SaaS?pocalypse” narrative remain risks — even with company?specific positives, macro/valuation pressure on growth names could cap near?term upside. Read More.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of -585.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

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