17,165 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 415.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 95.0% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $120,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,219.92. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total transaction of $1,065,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,367.69. This represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,002. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TMDX opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.98. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.23 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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