Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Announces Earnings Results

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 62.53%.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LON:RICA traded down GBX 0.45 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 312.05. The company had a trading volume of 361,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,560. The firm has a market capitalization of £921.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 270.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.92.

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About Ruffer Investment

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

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